NDC primaries: 'Dangerous' Asiedu Nketia 'cooking' a 'fraudulent register' to rig election - Koku Anyidoho alleges

Tue, 9 May 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Deputy General Secretary of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho has told NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie' that he doesn’t trust the National Chairman of his party.

According to him, Johnson Asiedu Nketia is making all efforts to ensure John Dramani Mahama is elected as the party’s flagbearer for the 2024 election – a choice he claimed many party members are not in support of.

Koku Anyidoho also claimed the NDC national executives, led by Asiedu Nektia have produced a “fraudulent voters' register” to be used in their upcoming primaries.

“Quote me anywhere, there is a fraudulent register to make sure Mahama wins but we shall stop it,” he said.

Koku Anyidoho, however, described his party Chairman as a “dangerous” individual who can manipulate elections to his favour.

“I know Asiedu Nketia very well and the type of dangerous politics he does,” he told host McJerry Osei-Agyeman.

