NDC primaries: Eight candidates eye Avedzi's Ketu North seat

The eight persons contesting for the Ketu North Constituency seat

Correspondence from Ketu North

Incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu North constituency in the Volta Region, James Klutse Avedzi is not contesting Saturday's parliamentary election of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Avedzi has been MP for the constituency since 2005 and held top government offices under NDC administrations since 2004 and he is the current Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).



In the 2020 general elections which was his (Avedzi) fifth time contesting the seat, Avedzi won against the ruling New Patriotic Party's (NPP) parliamentary candidate, Kofi Dzamesi with a little above 4,000 votes which has never been the case in previous parliamentary elections in the area.



According to election history, NDC had always won the Ketu North seat with huge margin than that of 2020 election.



However, some eight persons have shown interest in the constituency on the ticket of NDC and were all vetted successfully to contest the seat come May 13, 2023.

The candidates are; Francis Seglah been number one on the ballot followed by John Kobla Adunu, Donald Senanu Agumenu, Edem Agbana, Prosper Yao Ledi, Gabriel Kwabla Adovoe, Don Emmanuel Agbanyo and Leonard Kwabla Nyakpo respectively.



Former deputy national youth organizer of the party, Edem Agbana is number four on the ballot. According to him when he's given the mandate, he will "bring forth my national clouds and bring on board all my social network expertise and the social capital i have built to put ketu north where it truly belongs".



Edem is the youngest candidate among the eight and he said "the excellent MPs in parliamentary are youth" and he believes he can also be an excellent MP when he's given the opportunity.



Ketu North is the only constituency with a higher number of candidates contesting.



The constituency has since been a home to the NDC until recent years when the NPP began to capture young people in the area.