NDC primaries: 'He's more than ripe to be MP' - Duffuor backs son

Dr Kwabena Duffuor Jnr (right) and Dr Kwabena Duffuor

Flag bearer aspirant Kwabena Duffuor has said his son, Dr Kwabena Duffuor Jr., has his blessing and support to win the Sekyere Afram Plains seat for the main opposition National Democratic Congress in the 2024 polls.

“I have blessed my son to win the elections and become MP", the former finance minister is quoted by his media house Starr FM to have said, adding: "He had his Ph.D. at the age of 28 years and is 40 now".



"He is more than ripe to lead the constituency", Dr Duffuor said.



He noted: “I am supporting him fully; no question about that".



"My son consulted me and I Okayed him going for it. He has my support", the flag bearer hopeful said.

“He is my son and I am supporting him fully, I am supporting him to win and he will win.”



Duffuor Jr. was vetted by the party in the Ashanti Region on May Day.



The vetting committee cleared him for the May 13 contest.