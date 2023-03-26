NDC primaries: John Jinapor to contest Yapei-Kusawgu ticket unopposed

Member of Parliament for Yapei-Kusawgu, John Abdulai Jinapor

The incumbent Member of Parliament for Yapei-Kusawgu, John Abdulai Jinapor has become one of the few candidates to get a free pass in the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the opposition National Democratic Congress.

At the close of nominations, the MP remained the only person to have filed for the party’s ticket for the 2024 elections.



A memo by the Savannah Regional leadership of the party sighted by GhanaWeb noted that Mr Jinapor is the only candidate in the region who will be contesting unopposed in the May 13 primaries.



John Jinapor first entered parliament in 2017 on the ticket of the NDC as member of the Seventh Parliament representing the people of Yapei-Kusawgu.



He was re-elected into the current 8th Parliament. He was appointed deputy Minister of Energy under the John Mahama administration.



See the list of candidates who have filed to contest in the NDC primaries in the Savannah Region below:





Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







Meanwhile, catch up on the concluding part of Francis Addai-Nimoh's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:











GA/SARA