NDC primaries: Prestea Huni Valley Constituency ready for May 13 elections

NDC NDC10091.png The National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Thu, 11 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Western Region

All is set for NDC delegates in Prestea Huni Valley to join the umbrella party to vote on May 13, 2023 to elect the flagbearer of the party and the parliamentary candidates.

There are 2,448 delegates in the 32 constituency executives, two ex officio members, one MP, one former MP and branch executives who will participate in the voting exercise.

In the Prestea Huni Valley constituency, the incumbent Member of Parliament, Robert Wisdom Cudjoe will be popularly acclaimed as he went unopposed.

However the delegates will be voting to elect the flagbearer for the party.

Speaking to Ghanaweb, the constituency Secretary, Matthew Ayeh said the constituency is getting ready for the primaries on which will be held at the Prestea Scot's Stadium.

He said "everything is on course, we have secured the venue, there's a committee which is working to put the venue in shape for the primaries. Committees on food and transport are also working hard".

He called on all the delegates to do their best and come in their numbers to vote in order to have a successful election.

