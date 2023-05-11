NDC primaries: Raphael Dzisenu promises Central Tongu constituents new dawn

Raphael Dzisenu

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

A businessman and building contractor, Raphael Dzisenu is among five candidates who are vying for the opposition, the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) Central Tongu Constituency seat in the Volta Region.

Raphael is number two on the ballot and optimistic of winning the primaries on May 13. He is contesting the seat with the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency, Alexander Roosevelt Hottordze and three others.



Hottordze has been MP for the constituency since 2012 and seeking re-election. Raphael believes the MP has done enough and need to give chance to another person.



Raphael said when he's given the mandate he will, "promote party unity through an enhanced scheme of branch welfare and re-branding the party within the constituency to be more attractive to the good people of Central Tongu Constituency".

He added that he will "rejuvenate, grassroots mobilization and restoring the hope and glory of NDC within the Central Tongu Constituency".



This is the first time Raphael Dzisenu is contesting the seat. He started his political career in Takoradi Polytechnic as Public Relations Officer and Secretary of TEIN.