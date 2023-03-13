NDC primaries: Rashid Pelpuo details how the youth paid for his nomination form, endorsed him in his absence

Member of Parliament for Wa Central constituency, Rashid Pelpuo

Member of Parliament for Wa Central constituency, Rashid Pelpuo has detailed how some youth in his constituency contributed monies to pick forms to contest his seat for the fifth time in parliament.

According to him, he is convinced he is the chosen one amongst his contenders as the people in Wa Central have shown and continuously expressed confidence in him.



He said the said youth picked his NDC primaries form and went around about 200 constituencies to endorse before he got to his constituency.



Speaking in an interview with Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese, the MP said he is not worried about contests because that is what democracy means.



“…with the confidence I am gathering from the people, I can say that I am already a chosen person but that is not enough. I am looking for not just being chosen but representing the very interest of the people, bringing in what they want into the community to satisfy the broad majority of people who are there.



“I will say that I am thankful for the huge support I am getting, can you imagine that the youth themselves contributed money to get the NDC primaries form of GHc5000 and said keep your money, we will do it for you. They gathered money, gave it to my campaign team and then went to take the form on my behalf then even before I got there, they had gone around the whole constituency, met the 200 branches and got them to sign to endorse me. This all shows the high level of support they have for me and the confidence they have in me and the blessings I receive from them,” he said.

Rashid Pelpuo has served as the Member of Parliament for Wa Central for the past 18 years.



He is seeking to retain the seat again despite a keen contest by Hudu Mogtari, former FDA boss and Lawyer Wahid Bampuori-Iddrisu, former presidential staffer under the NDC.



Despite this keen contest, Rashid Pelpuo believes he will win the contest.



The Wa Central seat will be keenly contested but critics have suggested that Lawyer Wahid’s team may be too slow and seems drowned in the cross-fire between Rashid Pelpuo and Hudu Mogtari's teams.



YNA/WA