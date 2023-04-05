NDC primaries: Volta Regional director of Ghana Health Service to contest Keta seat

Dr. Senanu Kwesi Dzokoto

Acting Volta regional director of Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Senanu Kwesi Dzokoto is among some five persons who are contesting the parliamentary seat in keta constituency in the region.

He was successfully vetted on Wednesday, April 5 and given the nod to contest alongside four other aspirants.



Dr. Dzokoto said he has served the party in various areas and This is the right time that a man like myself well be supported by the multitudes in keta, "it's time for me to lead keta" he said.



Dzokoto further added that "There's a big deficit within keta constituency that had to be corrected".



His contenders want to prioritise youth empowerment, job creation, tourism and education. Dzokoto said when he's given the mandate, he will tackle the issues confronting the constituency one after the other and that will be in conformity with the democratic norms within the party and and within the country.

Dr. Dzokoto picked number four on the ballot, he was keta constituency chairman and branch chairman and also pivotal in NDC activities in keta and the region at large.



He was very influential in the fight against Covid-19 and other health issues in the Volta region over the years.



Dr. Dzokoto is in his early 40s and a native of Anyako in the keta enclave.