NDC primaties: Duffuor targets grassroots as he picks nomination forms

Fri, 24 Feb 2023 Source: atinkaonline.com

A former Finance Minister and Businessman, Dr Kwabena Duffuor on Thursday, February 23, 2023 picked nomination forms to run in the National Democratic Congress’s upcoming presidential primaries.

His form was picked by the Ashanti Regional Women’s Organizer, Gloria Huze, at the NDC headquarters in Adabraka.

Prior to the event, a delegation massed up at the NDC headquarters to throw their support behind Dr. Kwabena Duffuor.

This was a day after the former president, Mr. John Dramani Mahama, and two others, a businessman, Mr. Ernest Kwaku Kobeah, and the former mayor of Kumasi, Mr. Kojo Bonsu, picked their nomination forms to contest the flagbearer seat of the party.

The final contest for the presidential and parliamentary primaries of the NDC will be conducted on May 13, 2023 and would exclude some 27 constituencies that have identified problems.

While a presidential candidate will pay GH¢ 30,000 for the forms, aspiring Parliamentary candidates are to pick their forms at the cost of GH¢5000.

Addressing the media at his office after his nomination was picked, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor said his party would prioritize the grassroots and ensure that development, especially jobs, is brought to all the constituencies.

He assured the people that the country’s economy will bounce back to a better state when he is elected and the party comes back to power.

So, he asked the people in charge of constituencies and branches to work hard in their own areas to help him win.

“When we come to power and you come from very far and you ask for a job, the jobs would be brought there. Jobs would be brought to all the constituencies. Millionaires will come there,” he said.

