NDC promises free tertiary education for people living with disability

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang is running mate of the NDC

The National Democratic Congress has promised to offer free tertiary education for people living with a disability if the party wins the 2020 elections.

The party also says it will maintain the payment of allowances to teacher-trainees and abolish the teacher licensure exams.



“Maintain the status quo with regards to payment of allowances for teacher and nursing trainees. Abolish the mandatory national service and teacher licensure examinations for graduates of the Colleges of Education. Restore automatic employment of newly trained teachers. Provide free tertiary education for persons with disabilities. Support tertiary institutions to invest in virtual infrastructure,” the party promised in its 2020 manifesto.

On law education, the NDC manifesto said: “vigorously reform and expand access to professional legal education and provide opportunities to all qualified LLB holders by granting accreditation to certified law faculties to undertake the professional law qualification course.



“Review the Legal Profession Act in consultation with stakeholders, and establish a Council for legal education and training, to accredit certified law faculties to run the Professional Law Course subject to the oversight supervision of the Council. Establish a faculty of law in the Northern Region to serve the northern sector”.

