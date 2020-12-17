NDC protesters clash with police at EC Headquarters

Persons believed to be supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have clashed with police at the headquarters of the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) following a protest by the former.
Sympathizers of the NDC have since the declaration of the results for the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections been staging a series of demonstrations in protest of what they describe a “stolen verdict” for President Akufo-Addo.
The latest of such demonstrations saw hundreds of party supporters clad in red and black attires, wielding sticks and placards heading to the Electoral Commission in Accra.
A video sighted by 3news.com shows the police using waters cannons to disperse the crowd which seemed resistant.
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Election 2020: Ignore NDC’s claims; data on BVDs are intact – EC
- The Herald Editorial: A call for sincerity from the Electoral Commission
- NDC lying, we’re not destroying election 2020 data – EC
- Electoral Commission has shown dexterity in its work - Dr Antwi-Danso
- Regional Collation centres were conduits for rigging elections for Akufo-Addo - Apaak alleges
- Read all related articles