NDC protesters clash with police at EC Headquarters

Thu, 17 Dec 2020 Source: 3 News

Persons believed to be supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have clashed with police at the headquarters of the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) following a protest by the former.

Sympathizers of the NDC have since the declaration of the results for the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections been staging a series of demonstrations in protest of what they describe a “stolen verdict” for President Akufo-Addo.

The latest of such demonstrations saw hundreds of party supporters clad in red and black attires, wielding sticks and placards heading to the Electoral Commission in Accra.

A video sighted by 3news.com shows the police using waters cannons to disperse the crowd which seemed resistant.

