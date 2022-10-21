NDC puts constituency elections in 15 constituencies on hold

The NDC is holding its constituency elections on October 22, 2022

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has put elections in some fifteen constituencies in the country on hold.

The reason is because of some disputes over delegates list.



This was contained in a statement signed by Deputy Director of Elections of the party, Daniel Amartey Mensah.



The party is holding its constituency elections across all constituencies of the country on Saturday, October 22, 2022.



“The National Elections Committee under the guidance of FEC, has decided to put elections in a few constituencies on hold due to disputes over delegates list for those constituencies and/or the exclusion from ballot papers of candidates who have been qualified through the appeal process,” portions of the statement said.



FURTHER DIRECTIVES ON UPCOMING CONSTITUENCY ELECTIONS OF THE NDC.



The National Elections Committee of the National Democratic Congress wishes to inform the rank and file of the party across the nation that all is set for the party’s constituency elections scheduled to take place this weekend.



All Constituency delegates are required to turn up at their various constituency conference centers with their Voter Identification cards and NDC membership cards in order to vote.



These constituencies are;



A. EASTERN REGION

1. Afram Plains South -On hold



2. Mpraeso -On hold



3. Atiwa East -On hold



4. Atiwa West -Ballot list issues



5. Achiase -Ballot list issues



6. Nkwawkwaw -Ballot list issues



7. Upper West Akim -Ballot list issues



8. Afram Plains North -Branches on hold



9. Akim Swedru -On hold



10. Akropong -Ballot list issues



11. Fanteakwa South -Youth Wing elections on hold



12. Asene Manso Akroso -Women’s Wing elections on hold









B. CENTRAL REGION



1. Cape Coast North -On hold



2. Abura Asebu Kwamankese -Ballot list issues











C. VOLTA REGION



1. Hohoe -On hold to agreed date



2. Sogakope -5 branches on hold







D. WESTERN REGION



1. Prestea Huni Valley -On hold



2. Shama -15 branches on hold







E. UPPER WEST

Jirapa -On hold







F. GREATER ACCRA



1. Shai Osudoku -Branch issues



2. Bortianor Ngleshie -14 branches



3. Ningo Prampram -Branch issues



4. Ledzekuku -Branch issues



5. Ayawaso North -On hold



6. Amasaman -On hold



7. Adentan -Youth elections on hold







Definitions



On hold



The Constituency elections in its entirety are postponed.

Ballot Issues



All constituencies are required to include candidates who have been duly cleared to contest through the appeal process on their ballot papers and exclude candidates who have been disqualified through the appeals process from the ballot papers. Elections will not be held till ballot papers are rectified.



Branch Issues



The Constituency elections will go ahead with the exception of certain limited branches.







*Failure to strictly adhere to this directive will render any election illegal, hence a nullity, and appropriate sanctions will be applied to any person found culpable.*



Further to FEC’s earlier directive for all constituency elections in respect of all 17 elective positions to be held in one day, all Election Committees, candidates and stakeholders should note that the counting of ballots and declaration of results in respect of Youth wing and Womens Wing elections are to be put on hold until after the conclusion of voting in respect of the constituency election conference.



The Chairman and Constituency executives are responsible for the venue for the constituency conference. Where there are disagreements, the elections venue shall be at the District Capital.



The National Elections Directorate wishes to advise all members, delegates and officials of the party as well as candidates and Election Committees to strictly abide by the guidelines for the smooth conduct of the polls in a free, fair, transparent and peaceful manner.







Daniel Amartey Mensah



Deputy Director of Elections



AE/