NDC race: Flagbearer aspirants to be vetted March 28, 29

John Mahama Kwabena Duffuor Kojo Bonsu Ernest Kobeah NDC The four men who have successfully submitted forms to become NDC's flagbearer

Fri, 24 Mar 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced the vetting of its parliamentary and flagbearer aspirants for the upcoming primaries.

The flagbearer aspirants will be vetted on Tuesday, 28 and Wednesday, 29 March 2023.

At a press conference held on Thursday, 23 March 2023, the election committee of the party led by Kakra Essamuah said: “I think this has been a wonderful experience. They came to file their nominations, and you can see that it was an exciting ceremony.

“The next step is the vetting; the presidential will take place on Tuesday and for the parliamentary vetting, it will be the next two weeks probably the first week of April. We are working towards that."

The flagbearer aspirants will be vetted by a committee on their vision and ideologies for the party.

This will determine whether or not the aspirants will or will not be on the ballot sheet come Thursday, 13 Mary 2023.

Four persons filed for the flagbearership position; former President John Dramani Mahama, Dr Kwabena Dufour, Ernest Kweku Kobeah and Kojo Bonsu.

