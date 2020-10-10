NDC raises alert about guns imported 'illegally' into Ghana

The ammunitions were concealed in the consignment of personal effects

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has alleged that a consignment of 436 pistols and ammunition has been imported illegally into the country.

According to the party its intel on the illegally imported guns suggests that they arrived from Turkey and was intercepted and impounded at Tema Port on Friday, October 9, 2020.



"The pistols and ammunition which had been concealed in a consignment of personal effects from Turkey were found during physical examination at Custom Officials at the Port and taken to the Tema Habour Police station," NDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, said in a release.



According to the NDC, its intel also suggests that "some unscrupulous persons are trying to get the weapons released."



"While we commend the Customs Excise and Preventive Service unit at Tema port for acting swiftly to impound this consignment, we demand that they update the nation on this worrying development in the spirit of transparency. Ghanaians deserve to know who illegally imported the said pistols and ammunition into the country and for what purpose," the NDC said in the release.



Read the full release by the NDC below



Signed, Sammy Gyamfi Esq. National Communication Officer, NDC