NDC raises red flags over scheduling of political cases

National Democratic Congress (NDC) flag

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed concerns over how the Chief Justice has scheduled political cases.

This comes on the back of the Supreme Court scheduled Wednesday, March 27, 2024, to hear a writ filed by a Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Etse K. Dafeamekpor at the Supreme Court.



The NDC lawmaker is asking the Apex Court to restrain the Speaker of Parliament and the Chamber from vetting and approving some ministers of State referred to the House for consideration and appointments.



In a statement signed by the General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Kwetey stated that the party is intrigued by the listing of the Dafeamekpor case for hearing, ahead of the case of Richard Dela Sky v. the Parliament of Ghana and the Attorney-General.

“It is interesting to note, that Richard Dela Sky filed his writ of summons in the Supreme Court challenging the constitutionality of the Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2024, on the 5th of March 2024. This was almost two (2) clear weeks before Hon. Rockson Dafeamekpor filed his writ of summons on 18th March 2024 challenging the constitutionality of the latest ministerial nominations by the President,” he explained.



Attached below is the full statement



