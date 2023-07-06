NDC regional vice chair calls for more by-elections to perfect 2024 winning strategy

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Ashanti Regional First Vice Chairman, John Kwame Jabari

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Ashanti Regional First Vice Chairman, John Kwame Jabari says the party’s electoral strategy and machinery to be certain of victory in 2024, he is praying for more by-elections to perfect its system.

In a radio conversation in Kumasi monitored by MyNewsGH.com, the NDC man said their party is set to win elections and the only moment one can be sure of winning any elections, especially the general election is to test the electoral system through by-elections just like what happened in Kumawu and Assin North by-elections.



“I am still praying that we can get some more by-elections in Tepa or Offinso North that will also help us to get more experience. We need to get by-elections to perfect our electoral machine before the elections in 2024.



"By-elections can happen when the person dies, the person can resign, the MPs can choose one, so we can perfect our system before the general elections next year”



“Our political party is meant to win elections, so we have to grind through the system and keep perfecting it, through this, we can know that 2024 will be 100% assured”, he said

Captain Jabari however noted that the Assin North and Kumawu elections showed the way in preparing for the election 2024.



“In Assin North, we perfected our election machines; we made use of lessons learnt in Kumawu. We saw our problems diagnosed before entering Assin North. The NDC Kumawu elections and the Assin elections were very crucial in that they came before the election 2024, it was a test case for us to see the issues on the ground”



“We now know how the EC is going to behave, we know how the NPP is going to behave, how the security services are going to behave in any election day so we have an average idea going to election 2024, so it was perfect”, he disclosed.