NDC rejects calls for re-run of Ketu North parliamentary primaries

The NDC says it will treat any concerns in Ketu North as a plea for reconciliation

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) leadership has firmly stated that they will not organize a re-run of the parliamentary primaries in the Ketu North constituency.

This decision follows dissatisfaction expressed by a group of concerned delegates in the constituency regarding the declaration of a parliamentary candidate by the National Executive Committee (NEC) without conducting a re-run of the the recent party primaries which some people believe was tied between two candidates.



The primary elections, held on May 13, 2023, resulted in a deadlock between candidates John Adanu Zewu and Edem Agbana, with both contenders receiving 358 votes after two recounts and the discovery of some unstamped ballots.



In an interview with Citi News, Mustapha Gbande, the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, emphasized that the party will view the demands of the dissatisfied members as a plea for reconciliation. He further stated that organizing fresh elections in the constituency is not feasible.



Gbande said, "The National Chairman of the party presided over the process, and the parties involved in the disputed primary were present with their legal representatives. We arrived at a conclusive ruling on the matter, and Edem Agbana was declared the duly elected parliamentary candidate for Ketu North. Consequently, any further issues will be regarded as reconciliation efforts since we have not received any petition of this nature, and no such matter has been brought to our attention. The party has moved forward, and we are now focusing on preparing the elected candidate to secure the seat."

Additionally, Mr. Mustapha Gbande emphasized that the NDC will not tolerate any attempts by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to engage in vote-buying prior to or during the upcoming Assin North by-election.



Following the declaration of Edem Agbana as the winner on May 16, John Adanu expressed his acceptance of the decision.



GA/