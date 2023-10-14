NDC rejects parliamentary candidate for filing nomination forms four minutes late

Disqualified aspirant, Ekow Felix Nkrumah

Ekow Felix Nkrumah, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate aspirant for Gomoa Central Constituency in the Central Region has been rejected by the vetting committee of the party.

The committee argued that the aspirant filed his nomination papers four (4) minutes late and therefore does not qualify to be vetted.



Ekow Felix Nkrumah on Friday, October 13, 2023, visited the Central Regional NDC Secretariat in Cape Coast with a bus of his supporters for vetting only to be told that he could not go through the vetting process because he was 4 minutes late during the submission of nomination forms.



Narrating his ordeal to the media shortly after the vetting committees turned him away, he said “Obviously, there is nothing anybody can do spiritually it won’t work, physically, it won’t work."



“The day of the filing of nomination, there was a technical error at the bank when I was paying my filing fees but due to time constraints, I sent the nomination forms through my campaign member. However, he got to the party office at 5:04 pm instead of 5 pm resulting in the vetting committee withdrawing me from contesting the race”.



The aspirant who would have contested the race with three others disclosed that he even pleaded with the constituency executives and leadership in the region to give him the opportunity to go through the vetting but his pleas proved futile.



Mr. Ekow Nkrumah who had served for the party in several capacities including Former Deputy Communications Director of Gomoa Central, polling agent, spokesperson for the Mahama Campaign team at Gomoa Central, coordinator for the house-to-house campaign in the 2020 elections says he was expecting the party to consider his hard work and allow him to go through the process.

“Even if I am going to file my nomination and I was four minutes late, at least, they should consider my hard work in the party and give me a chance to contest the primaries,” he begged.



The Central Regional Chairman of NDC who doubles as a member of the vetting committee, Prof Richard Kofi Asiedu stated that the party has procedures before one can file his nomination including time.



According to the Regional Chairman, “MP position is not the end of the world so there is the need to exercise patience since the party has better plans for him."



