NDC remains vigilant to protect the ballot in 2024 elections - Kirk Mensah

NDC flag

Source: GNA

The Western Regional Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kirk Mensah, says the NDC will remain vigilant and alert in the run-up to the general elections to ensure that the ballot is protected.

He said every single vote of the Ghanaian electorate would be protected to avoid any stolen verdict and make sure that the will of Ghanaians in terms of who to govern them, would not be circumvented by any means alien to the electoral process.



Mensah expressed these sentiments in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Sekondi.



Mensah said the NDC had witnessed what happened during the 2016 elections and also learned lessons from the 2020 elections.



The party had conducted an audit in all the branches across the length and breadth of the country.



Mensah said through the branch audit exercise, the NDC was well-informed of the modus operandi of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in every constituency, electoral area and branch in the country.



“The party knows what is at stake and what to do to win power,” Mensah said.

Mensah was confident that “if the NDC goes to any election with vigilance and togetherness, the party will win every election in this country because people love the NDC more than the NPP.”



According to him, what the NDC wants from the Electoral Commission of Ghana is fairness and transparency but not to manipulate the outcome of the elections in any party’s favour.



Mensah said the ruling NPP government promised Heaven to give Ghanaians a better deal and kicked John Dramani Mahama out of office, but the situation had worsened under President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo.



The Regional Communications Officer expressed optimism that, with the competence of the campaign team headed by Dr Omane Boamah, the NDC would win the forthcoming general elections.



Mensah appealed to security agencies and election observers to witness a credible election in a bid to consolidate Ghana’s democratic gains.