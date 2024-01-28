NDC returns to IPAC

National Democratic Congress (NDC) flag

The largest opposition political party in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced that the party would be returning to the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC).

In a release dated January 28, 2024, and signed by the General Secretary of the party, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the NDC explained that it is returning to IPAC with the hope of revitalizing the consensus-building platform to become as robust as when the Electoral Commission (EC) was headed by Dr. Afari Djan and Charlotte Osei.



“The NDC is optimistic about the revitalization of the IPAC, drawing inspiration from the robust Consensus Building Platform established during the tenures of Dr. Afari Djan and Charlotte Osei as Chairpersons of the Electoral Commission of Ghana,” part of the release read.



The NDC looks forward to an IPAC that benefits and strengthens the democratic values of Ghana.



The release added, “The party anticipates collaborative endeavors that will strengthen Ghana's electoral system, benefiting not only individual political parties but also upholding the democratic values of the nation.”



Background

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, declined an invitation by the Electoral Commission (EC) to attend an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting. The meeting was to review the 2020 parliamentary and presidential elections.



A statement signed by Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, general secretary of the NDC said, “The party took this decision because of the lack of candour, odious duplicity, and open bias that was displayed by the Jean Mensah-led Electoral Commission in favour of the New Patriotic Party in the conduct of the 2020 general elections.



“It is the considered view of the NDC, that the current leadership of the Electoral Commission who supervised the manipulation of the 2020 general elections and the stolen verdict that resulted from same, lack the integrity, credibility, and impartiality to lead any such discussions or review of the very elections they rigged,” the statement added.



EAN/BB