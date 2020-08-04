General News

NDC rubbishes Nitiwul’s denial; insists NPP suppressing voters

James Agyenim Boateng is the spokesperson for John Mahama's campaign team

James Agyenim Boateng, spokesperson for John Dramani Mahama campaign team, has reacted to comments by the minister for Defence, Dominic Nitiwul.

Former President Mahama in a Facebook post on Sunday accused the Akufo-Addo led government of using the military and party thugs to stop people from exercising their right to register and vote in the upcoming December polls.



He accused government of using executive powers to stir up tribal discrimination.



Reacting to claims by the former President, Minister for Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, denied the claims, adding NPP is not using power to suppress electorates with the help of the military.



He explained that government has not conceived any plan of denying eligible Ghanaians and that they are challenging the former NDC rubbishes to present evidence to that effect if there is any.

Speaking on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with Ekourba Gyasi, James Agyenim Boateng, spokesperson for John Dramani Mahama campaign team said the suppression being carried out by the NPP is evident and that the defence Minister cannot say otherwise.



He noted that that the NPP is using the military, Immigration as well as other military personnel, including thugs of the NPP to suppress voters, especially in NDC’s strongholds, from taking part in the ongoing voter register.



According to him, these people are conducting physical inspections which is also meant to disenfranchise, especially people in the border towns from registering.



“We are aware that in the stronghold of the NDC, especially in the french speaking border towns, the people are asked questions in French, and if you dare respond in french, it automatically means you are not Ghanaian. But our President speaks very good French, so does that mean he is not Ghanaian? The suppression is indeed going on and they cannot throw dust into our eyes”, he added.

