NDC ruled for 16 years without a single social intervention policy - Afenyo-Markin claims

Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin

The Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin has in an interview challenged the opposition National Democratic Congress to name a single social intervention policy they implemented in the sixteen years they have ruled Ghana.

Speaking on Net2 TV's popular show, the Seat Show, the Effutu MP said that the NDC cannot boast of a single social intervention policy in the many years they have been given to rule Ghana.



"The NDC ruled for sixteen years but could not implement a single social intervention programme. It is the New Patriotic Party that has undertaken a series of life-changing social intervention programmes in the 12 years the party has been given the opportunity to rule"



The maverick politician appearing on the Seat Show hosted by Justice Kweku Annan also used the opportunity to highlight some of the happenings in the 8th Parliament of the Republic of Ghana.

He explained why the Majority didn't use force to stop the lawless acts which heralded the swearing-in of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Afenyo-Markin indicated that if they had met the NDC MPs with brute force when they were going about their lawless acts, the swearing-in of President Akufo-Addo couldn't have come on.



He also talked about a wide range of issues including the election petition by the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama.