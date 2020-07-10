General News

NDC runs to court again over registration on campuses

Senior high school students on campus

The Opposition NDC has sued Ghana’s Electoral Commission at an Accra High Court to stop the planned registration of voters in Senior High Schools.

The party contends it is illegal and wrongful for registration to take place at any place that was not contained in a Gazette and notification in accordance with C.I 91.



They want the court to rule that any such registration is null and void and of no legal effect.



The EC has announce moves to take registration to campuses.

The commission further indicated that students who participate in the exercise will be allowed to move their votes to their preferred location later in the year if they happen to reside in areas far away from the schools where registration is to take place.



The NDC is in the High Court asking that an order be given to exclude names of persons who will be registered at “those illegal centres” from the electoral roll come December 2020.



They also want the EC restrained from carrying out such registration.

