NDC's Afriyie Ankrah praises Serebour Quaicoe

Serebour Quaicoe, Director of Electoral Services

In what could be the start of a thawing of the frosty relationship between the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC), the former’s Director of Elections has heaped praises on the latter’s Director of Electoral Services.

During heated discussions on The Keypoints on TV3/3FM on Saturday, May 22, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah said he has been impressed by the recent attitude of Dr Serebour Quaicoe.



Mr Afriyie Ankrah said the recent differences between the NDC and the EC derive from the posture of the latter in accepting varying opinions in the running of elections in Ghana.



The NDC boycotted a recent two-day workshop on the 2020 elections and shot down all the reforms agreed by parties at the workshop.



Four key reforms were agreed to by the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC).



But the NDC demanded that a reform of the attitude of the Electoral Commission itself should crank up any reforms to be proposed.

“First of all, we want a reform of their attitude. That’s number One,” the former Youth and Sports Minister told host Adwoa Tabi.



“We want Bossman Asare to withdraw that prejudicial statement which is on record,” he added, referring to a pronouncement by the Deputy Chair of the EC in charge of Corporate Services that the NDC was an “existential threat” to Ghana’s democracy.



But the former Deputy Local Government Minister also noted that change in attitude of some of the electoral officials is being seen, particularly during an interaction he had with Dr Quaicoe on a panel.



“And for once, let me admit that his tone, and tenor and manner were very different from what I have been seeing".



“He said oh the proposals they put forward are subject to discussion and inputs and therefore if the NDC has any other proposals, they are ready and willing to listen and engage. That is the kind of attitude that we want from an Electoral Commission that is paid by taxpayers, that is to serve the interest of political parties.”