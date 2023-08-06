NDC’s Attah Issah grabs NYA award

Attah Issah is NDC Parliamentary candidate for Sagnarigu

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Sagnarigu, Attah Issah, has been awarded by the National Youth Authority (NYA).

The young politician was honoured as a youth achiever in the Northern Region.



At the award event on Saturday where other youth leaders were honoured, Attah Issah was decorated with a plaque and a citation for his support for the youth in the region.



A part of the citation which described him as a youth achiever read, “your hard work and consistency has opened doors of fortunes for a lot of youth in your constituency and the region at large.”



The citation also described him as a politician who relates well with the people irrespective of their political affiliation.

Mr Issah who recently won the NDC primaries in Sagnarigu has been an outstanding politician in the region, running mentorship programmes for the youth and supporting individuals to realise their dreams.



Recently, he sponsored an extra classes for all candidates of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in his constituency.



The extra classes was to adequately prepare the pupils for the main examination that is to qualify them for admission into secondary and vocational schools in Ghana.