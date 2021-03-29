NDC’s Brogya Genfi ‘apologises’ to Ken Ofori-Atta

NDC Activist, Yaw Brogya Genfi

Popular youth activist of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Yaw Brogya Genfi has issued a public apology to Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta.

It is unclear what triggered the public apology but writing on his Facebook wall on Monday, Mr. Brogya Genfi said he may have either been chasing “non-existent crimes” or misinterpreted issues with Mr. Ofori-Atta.



In what came out as a sarcastic post, the former Ashanti Region Youth Organiser of the NDC wondered how the cousin to the President finds his way around the courts, gets praise from the executive arm of government, and receives bi-partisan approval of Parliament.



“Maybe, the time has proven I was either chasing non-existent crimes or misinterpreted the issues.

“Kindly find a place in your heart to forgive. I’m really sorry.”



Find his post below:



