NDC’s Chief Biney calls himself a 'lion who doesn’t respond to frogs' over his marriage to NPP’s Afia Akoto

Deputy National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chief Nixon Biney

Deputy National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chief Nixon Biney, has said that he has learned from UK based Ghanaian musician, Sonnie Badu who has decided not to respond to frogs over mere allegations.

According to Chief Biney, he is not going to respond to anyone over claims about his marriage to NPP’s Afia Akoto.



Speaking in an interview on Happy FM’s Epa Hoa Daben with Kwabena Don Prah when a question was posed to him by a listener whether he really said he will choose his wife over his political party that he is serving in as a National Officer, Mr Biney said: “ I have learned from gospel singer Sonnie Badu, Lions don’t respond to frogs.”



However, Mr Biney last week revealed that for the first time, he has suffered vilification from his party members following his marriage to Ms Akoto, now Mrs Biney, on February 11, 2020.

“I have really suffered for marrying an NPP woman but I am still on my feet. Those who ought to know better are also vilifying me for marrying an NPP member but I forgive them,” he said.



Mrs Afia Biney is a Deputy Communications Officer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), a party whose main opponent, the NDC, Mr Biney belongs to.