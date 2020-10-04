NDC's Deputy Youth Organizer killed in ghastly accident, others injured

The accident claimed the life of the Deputy Bono East youth organizer

Information available to MyNewsGh.com indicates that a ghastly accident has taken the life of the Deputy Bono East youth organizer.

According to our source, the youth organiser whose name is given as Kojo Nsiah lost his life on the spot after the pickup they were travelling on had a head-on collision with an articulated truck which was loaded with fertilizer and headed for the North.



Others who were occupying the pickup include the Bono youth organiser Efo Worlanyo Tsekpo, Rashid and Bilal are responding to treatment at the Holy Family Hospital in Techiman.

The four occupants on the NDC car were said to have been returning from a funeral at Apesika in the Kintampo South Constituency where the sad incident occurred.