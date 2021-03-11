NDC’s Dzifa Gunu ‘abandons’ Facebook after Koku Anyidoho's defamation suit

NDC activist Dzifa Gunu

An aide to former President John Mahama who is a serial Facebook activist of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has become a motivational speaker after a former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC Koku Anyidoho dragged him to court over alleged defamatory comments the made against him.

After dodging Mr. Anyidoho’s bailiffs for weeks, the Dzifa Gunu who was said via substituted service has since abandoned Facebook altogether with his last post being a week earlier.



Following the entry of a conditional appearance in the suit, Mr. Gunu now appears to be “tamed and measured” since the defamation suit resorting to motivational posts.



According to Mr. Koku Anyidoho he will squeeze Dzifa Gunu for deliberately making false claims on Facebook, although he knew that they were completely false at the time he made them.



He said Mr. Gunu on his Facebook wall on January 16, 2021, published a post to indicate that he [Koku Anyidoho] has been making series of attempts on the life of former President John Mahama including visiting shrines to kill him.

He also alleged that Mr. Gunu had accused him of killing his own daughter. Koku Anyidoho averred that the allegations of the defendant has smeared his integrity and reputation.



“On 16th January 20201, the defendant published an article on his Facebook page casting serious insinuation on the integrity of the plaintiff and by the said publication the defendant made serious defamatory statements concerning the plaintiff.”



“Plaintiff says furthermore the defendant made serious defamatory statements concerning the plaintiff to wit (the plaintiff has made several attempts on the life of former President John Dramani Mahama visiting shrines in Benin and Togo to cause the premature death of former President John Dramanai Mahama) a fact he knew was untrue.”



The case is due to be heard in a Tema Court.