General News

NDC's Grace Ayensu donates ultra-modern medical equipment to Kansarowdo

NDC's Parliamentary candidate for Essikado-Ketan, Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah

The Queen mother of Kansarowdo, a community in the Essikado-Ketan constituency has praised the NDC's Parliamentary candidate Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah for donating medical equipment to the community.

Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah, with her love for humanity and the health needs of the constituency, recently donated medical equipments like hospital beds, wheelchairs among others to the community.



According to an article in the media, the medical equipments donated by Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah were torn and damaged second-hand goods.



But speaking in an interview on Connect FM in Takoradi, the Queen mother of Kansarowdo has denied the reportage making headways in the media.



The Queen mother narrated that, her community needed a CHPS compound, wrote letters upon letters to the government and the MP for the constituency Joe Ghartey but all to no avail.

The leaders of the community decided to start constructing the CHPS compound themselves but later encountered challenges and needed medical equipment of which Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah came to their aid.



She said in the interview on Connect FM that, the medical equipments are healthy and not damaged thus rubbishing the earlier reportage in the media.



"She gave us GHC10,000 to renovate the CHPS compound and we are done. She also donated medical equipment so I'm sure by the end of the month, we would have a CHPS compound", she said



Meanwhile, Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah is keen on her youth empowerment project with over hundred constituents getting a vocational and skill training.

Source: Agya Assan, contributor

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.