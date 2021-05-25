NDC's IPAC boycott: They're giving 'childish' complains – John Boadu

John Boadu, General Secretary, NPP

The General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has condemned the decision of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to boycott the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meetings.

John Boadu claims the decision by the largest opposition party shows how immature they are.



The NDC has justified the rationale behind the party’s decision to boycott the two-day IPAC meeting last week.



The party’s Director of Election, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah stated that political parties who did not partake in the last should not be given the platform to present reform proposals.

According to him, it is not fair that the EC proposes reforms without considering the position of the NDC, the biggest opposition party.



But John Boadu on NEAT FM’s morning show said their justifications are “pointless”.



“Why are they [NDC] giving childish complains?” he questioned.