NDC's Nurein Migyimah predicts victory in Assin Central, youth urged to join the movement

NDC parliamentary candidate, Shaibu Nurein Migyimah

The political landscape of Assin Central has been an interesting one to observe in recent times, with different political parties jostling for control of the parliamentary and presidential seats. However, as the upcoming general elections approach, all signs show that the Assin Central seat will be won back by the NDC.

The NDC's Parliamentary Candidate for the constituency, Shaibu Nurein Migyimah, popularly known as David Ba, is confident of victory in both the parliamentary and presidential elections. Migyimah is a well-known figure in the constituency, having been actively involved in community development projects and advocating for the welfare of the people.



Migyimah's optimism is based on several factors. Firstly, the NDC has a strong track record of delivering development projects and providing social services to the people of Assin Central. The NDC has always been committed to improving the lives of Ghanaians, and this is evident in the various social intervention programs and policies implemented during their previous tenure.



Secondly, the people of Assin Central are dissatisfied with the current state of affairs in the constituency. The lack of development projects, poor road networks, and inadequate social amenities are some of the issues affecting the people. The NDC has promised to address these issues and provide the necessary infrastructure and social services to improve the standard of living in the constituency.

Finally, the youth of Assin Central are eager for change and are ready to support the NDC in their bid to win the parliamentary and presidential seats.



Migyimah has called on all youth in the constituency to join the "revolutionary change" and be part of the movement for a better Assin Central. He has also promised to prioritize the needs and concerns of the youth in his development agenda for the constituency.



In conclusion, the signs are clear that the NDC will win the Assin Central seat in both the parliamentary and presidential elections. The people of Assin Central are eager for change and are ready to support the NDC in their bid to improve the standard of living in the constituency. The youth, in particular, have a vital role to play in this process and should join the "revolutionary change" movement for a better Assin Central.