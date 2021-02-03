NDC’s Owusu Banahene reacts to Oppong Nkrumah’s clarity on ban on weddings

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister-designate for Information,

Communication Team Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Nana Owusu Banahene has asserted that it is dangerous for the Minister-designate for Information to make statements somewhat contrary to President Akufo-Addo’s directive on the ban placed on wedding ceremonies.

According to him, statements made by the Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong- Nkrumah can cause the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Kojo Oppong Nkrumah on Tuesday at a press briefing on government’s COVID-19 response in Ghana, explained that the new restrictions on social gatherings as announced by President Akufo-Addo last Sunday, does not ban marriage ceremonies completely.



Rather, he says the social activity of parties and/or receptions associated with occasions such as funerals and marriage ceremonies is what has been banned. But clarified that the blessing of marriages as part of church services are allowed.



Reacting to the statement in a discussion on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, Nana Owusu Banahene asked, “what of those who do garden weddings?”



He noted a lot of weddings do not go on in churches anymore but are done in gardens, hotels and other spaces.



His fear is that Ghanaians as we all know can take advantage of what Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah said and turn wedding ceremonies into full blown parties with disregard to all COVID-19 safety protocols, making them possible hotspots for the spread of the virus.

He advised Ghanains to be very alert as the new strain of the virus is very dangerous and does not attack only the old and persons with underlying conditions. “The new strain of the virus attacks babies too so ensure you make your personal safety your priority”.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo addressed the nation for the 23rd time on the measures his government has taken to combat the spread of the novel COVID-19 pandemic among Ghanaians on Sunday, January 31, 2021.



In his address, the President announced restrictions on funerals, weddings, concerts, theatrical performances, and parties until further notice.



“Until further notice, funerals, weddings, concerts, theatrical performances, and parties are banned. Private burials, with no more than twenty-five (25) people, can take place, with the enforcement of the social distancing, hygiene and mask wearing protocols,” the President said.



The President’s announcement triggered a discussion on why religious gatherings were to go on under strict protocols for two hours whilst events such as funerals and weddings had been banned.