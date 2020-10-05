NDC's Prof. Jane Opoku-Agyemang begins tour of Eastern Region today

NDC running-mate, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

The Vice-Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, will today embark on a five-day campaign tour of the Eastern Region.

The tour will give her an opportunity to interact with and deliberate on important issues of national concern with traditional authorities, religious leaders, civil society organizations, and citizens from all walks of life.



Her priority will be to communicate the People’s Manifesto and provide further clarity on the NDC’s plan for nation-building to constituents.



Professor Opoku-Agyemang will tour Asuogyaman, Lower Manya Krobo, Upper Manya Krobo, Yilo Krobo, Okere, Asene-Manso-Akroso, Kade, Akwatia, Lower West Akim, Koforidua and Nkawkaw.

She would also tour Abirem, Atiwa East, Fanteakwa North, Abuakwa North, New Juaben South, New Juaben North, Ayensuano, Upper West Akim and Nsawam-Adoagyiri.



The Running Mate’s team includes Hon. Alex Segbefia – Former Health Minister and Deputy Campaign Manager for Election 2020, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa – Former Deputy Education Minister, Mrs. Maame Efua Houadjeto – Deputy Women’s Organizer, Hon. Chief Biney – Deputy National Organizer, Ms. Emelia Arthur – A former Deputy Western Regional Minister, Hon Abu Kasangbata – A Former Deputy Upper West Regional Minister, Hon. Musah Abdulai, Former MCE for Bawku and Mrs. Mawuena Trebarh, A Former CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre and now Spokesperson and Head of Communications for the Running Mate of the NDC.