NDC's Twum Boafo pokes Gabby Otchere-Darko over Kwasi Kwarteng defence

Gabby Asare Otchere Darko23 Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, Former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute

Sat, 15 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Board, (GFZB), Kwadwo Twum Boafo has asked Gabby Otchere-Darko to tell Akufo-Addo to sack Ken Ofori-Atta rather than defending Kwasi Kwarteng after he was sacked by the Prime Minister of UK, Liz Truss.

Gabby Otchere-Darko, reacting to the sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng, took to his Twitter and wrote; "‘The politics of scapegoatism’ to suggest that Kwasi Kwarteng, despite being in office for only six weeks suffered the ill consequences of being a political scapegoat."

However, Kwadwo Twum Boafo retweeted, urging Gabby Otchere-Darko to learn the lesson from what happened by advising Akufo-Addo to sack the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

“Why are you so patronizing? Who doesn’t know this nonsensical trivia? Tell your cousin Akufo-Addo to sack your cousin Ken Ofori Atta. That’s the lesson to be learned here…” he shared on Twitter.

British-born Ghanaian UK Finance Minister, Kwasi Kwarteng was on Friday, October 14, relieved from his post by the British Prime Minister, Liz Truss.

The decision was taken following fallouts from the mini-budget which sparked financial turmoil in the markets and caused a revolt among Conservative MPs in the UK.

Kwasi Kwarteng was recently appointed to serve as Chancellor of the Exchequer, United Kingdom where he served for six weeks.

His appointment came at a crucial time when the country is facing a high cost of living, and public sector layoffs, among others.

Kwasi Kwarteng, after his appointment, became the first black person to hold the position.



