NDC’s Yamoah Ponkoh in near fight with Effiduase Asokore MP at Akoma FM

Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh

There was a heated confrontation between the former Municipal Chief Executive for Ejisu, Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh, and Member of Parliament for Effiduase Asokore Constituency, Dr Ayew Afriyie, at the studios of Akoma FM on Monday, October 12.

“Are you alright?” a livid Dr. Ayew Afriyie quizzes Mr Yamoa Ponkoh as the two politicians launched scathing attacks on each other on Ghanakoma hosted by Kofi Asante Ennin.



Mr Yamoah Ponkoh had called the MP a “liar” for stating that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) executed only three developmental projects in the Effiduase Asokore Constituency.

In his hot-tempered rebuttal, the MP engaged the former MCE in the confrontation, which nearly broke into a fight.



The host had to break for almost five minutes to calm tempers before the show could continue.