NDC’s anger towards Minority caucus legitimate – Ayariga

Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga

Bawku Central lawmaker Mahama Ayariga says the anger towards the National Democratic Congress (NDC) caucus in Parliament by the grassroots of the party following the approval of ministerial nominees is legitimate.

It comes after the party’s National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi issued a scathing attack on the leadership of the party in parliament and the Speaker of the House over the approvals. The party had directed its members to reject some of the nominees for their conduct in office during the first term of the President.



“Comrades, the betrayal we have suffered in the hands of the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, the leadership of our Parliamentary group, particularly Hon. Haruna Iddrissu and Hon. Muntaka Mubarak, and dozens of our own MPs, is what strengthens me to work hard for the great NDC to regain power.



“They brazenly defied the leadership of the party and betrayed the collective good for their selfish interest. And we, must not let them succeed in their parochial quest to destroy the NDC, the party that has done so much for them and all of us. The shame they have brought on the party will forever hang like an albatross around their necks,” Mr Gyamfi wrote.



Commenting on the development, Mr Ayariga said the members of the party have the right to be angry about the situation but it is wrong for the Speaker of the House to be lumped in the attack.

“It’s true that many NDC members feel betrayed by some of our colleagues who voted to approve the nominees and it is understandable. But the truth is that with secret balloting anything can happen, you can never predict how the outcome of secret balloting will be.



“To move from criticisms to questioning the integrity of the Speaker is overstepping the boundaries. You need to show exactly what Bagbin did to become the subject of an attack”.



Read Sammy Gyamfi's post below:



