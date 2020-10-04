NDC's conduct shows they masterminded secessionists attacks - Danquah Institute boss

Executive Director for Danquah Institute (DI), a public policy analysis and research centre, Richard Ahiagbah has accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of masterminding the secessionist attacks in the Volta Region.

A separatist group carried out series of attacks in the Volta Region days ago in protest against the Government of Ghana.



On Friday, September 25, the group blocked some principal streets in the Region impeding vehicular and human movements and further attacked some Police stations.



They further carried out an arson attack on the State Transport Corporation (STC) in Ho, setting the company's buses on fire.



The group is calling on the government to grant them independence to become their own country.



Some political figures and government officials as well as socio-economic commentators have condemned the group and called on the government to stop the perpetrators.



Addressing the issue on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', the DI Executive Director described the group's demands and actions as ''illegal, illegitimate and has no basis in terms of moral and the will of the people''.

But in his view, the attacks are a calculated attempt to make the government unpopular in the eyes of Ghanaians and cause them to vote against the Akufo-Addo government in the December 7 general elections.



He blamed the NDC for the group's actions stressing he finds it difficult to believe it's not the opposition party that's behind the separatists.



''I'm willing to be convinced that it's not the NDC that's behind this secessionism but their behaviour and utterances make it difficult to understand they're not the masterminds...I suspect that the NDC is complacent in this matter.''



To him, the only way he will be convinced the NDC has nothing to do with the revolt in the Region is when the party releases an official statement condemning the group outright.



''The extent to which the NDC can bring its strength to bare on this matter, to end it once and for all, is to make a statement openly condemning this thing and asking to work with government that we should all have a common strategy to solve this problem because this doesn't affect just the NPP and NDC. It's affecting Ghana...Like they formed a COVID Committee to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, why can't they form a Committee to deal with this thing?'', he said.



