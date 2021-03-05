NDC’s history on January 7 wiped out on March 3, Apaak laments

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, haas expressed indignations at the turn of event on March 3, 2021, when the plenary decided on the fate of some Minister-designates—an event that sparked negative reactions.

On the said date, the Minority caucus of Parliament voted for three Minister-designates: Mavis Hawa Koomson, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto as Ministers for various portfolios. This evoked the anger of some party members who criticized the Leadership and the MPs of the party, because they expected the three to be rejected.



Dr. Apaak, though did not direct his criticisms at specific individuals, he in one of his writings on social media described the actions of the Minority as villainous and the imputation of blame “paralysing.”



“How did we go from heros of the rank and file to villains? The anger directed at us by our own rank and file, the public mockery, ridicule, insults and attribution that we sold our integrity, loyalty and party for personal gain is paralysing,” he wrote.



The Builsa MP disappointed at how things turned out added: “Sadly, the history we made on 7th January has been wiped out by the events of March 3rd. We will be remembered by our rank and file as the caucus that soldout. When I wrote a few days before January 7th that I was proud to be part of a historic and history making generation, I clearly never expected to be part of this sort of history.”

He however has consolation in his conscience despite his believe that the party will suffer shame as a consequence for their action.



He said: “While we are sure to suffer the collective shame for a long time, I’m consoled by my clear conscience as are many other caucus members.”



Dr. Apaak concluded noting that their plight is beyond their ability hence the need for the party’s Council of Elders to intervene.



“Quite honestly, our current predicament can’t be resolved by us alone or with the national executives. I propose an intervention by the Council of Elders of the NDC,” he said.