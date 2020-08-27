Politics

NDC’s manifesto people-driven - Ablakwa hints

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said the yet-to-be outdooored manifesto of the National Democratic Congress on Monday is people-driven.

He explained that the party went to various constituencies to interact with residents to know their needs and aspirations and all have been captured in the manifesto.



Mr Ablakwa further said the NDC's manifesto is superior to what the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) presented to Ghanaians over the weekend at Cape Coast in the Central Region.



“One can therefore immediately see the wisdom of the NDC leadership when they chose to embark on a people’s manifesto which our opponents ridiculed. Clearly, you cannot get it wrong when you go to the people and engage them directly on what constitutes their needs, hopes and aspirations. Certainly, the NDC is better positioned to present a far superior manifesto on Monday. A manifesto from the people and for the people as it ought to be,” he said in a Facebook post.



The Member of Parliament further alleged that President Akufo-Addo is hesitant in facing NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama because of the ghost projects he presented to Ghanaians.

He said, “It can now be understood why President Akufo-Addo is running away from a debate with former President John Mahama despite the latter’s passionate appeals. When your record is defined by ghost projects and blatant deception which has resulted in a gaping trust deficit, you will obviously not present yourself to the Bukom Boxing Arena, not because that is another JM legacy but more because you need to desperately avoid a TKO from Sumaila Ndewura Jakpa’s descendant.”.



