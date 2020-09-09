General News

NDC’s promised investment in TVET laudable – Nii Armah Addy

Educationist, Nii Armah Addy

Educationist, Nii Armah Addy has described the NDCs promise to widely invest in Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) as laudable.

Mr. Addy stated that the building of the new TVET schools and making TVET education free in secondary and tertiary schools was very necessary.



According to him, this would encourage students to readily opt for vocational education rather than a last resort.



“NPP in 2017 quickly went into the free SHS without the infrastructure available so we saw the Double Track. I side with NDCs move to expand TVET. I have been a strong advocate for that because we cannot continuously go for the ‘grammar kind of education’, where people finish education and when they’re not able to access the university, they are lost. If TVET is properly structured, the people who would have gone into the ‘grammar kind of school’, that percentage would go into the TVET education”.



Mr. Addy added that the promise to invest in TVET will ease the pressure on the few secondary schools available as there will be more infrastructure to accommodate students, hence necessary for double track to be abolished.



“The NDC is telling us that there are steps towards a progressive free education by providing the infrastructure first. However, the NPP in 2017 quickly instituted free education without the infrastructure. So if the NDC will build more infrastructure, there will be less pressure and hence double track can be eliminated”





The National Democratic Congress has promised to construct new Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) schools and also to make TVET free to secondary and tertiary levels when elected into power in the upcoming December 7, 2020 polls.



The Vice-Presidential candidate of the party, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang further stated that it will be complemented with the establishment of a new ultra-modern technical institute in regions that do not have any. A National Apprenticeship Program and a National Internship Program would be initiated to increase early career opportunities in the area.





