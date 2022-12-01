NDC’s propaganda in Techiman South election exposed - Mac Manu

Peter Mac Manu, Chairman of the National Elections Committee of the New Patriotic Party

Correspondence from Bono East Region

The campaign Manager of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the 2020 general election, Peter Mac Manu, has welcomed the dismissal of the petition challenging the election of its Parliamentary Candidate for Techiman South.



According to Peter Mac Manu, the party is happy that the court in its ruling has validated the election of Martin Agyei-Mensah-Korsah by the Electoral Commission (EC).



Speaking moments after the Wenchi High Court presided over by His Lordship Justice Frederick Arnold Nawurah dismissed the petition by the NDC seeking to quash the results, Peter Mac Manu indicated that the NPP is not surprised by the ruling.



He disclosed that the party has long held that its candidate was duly and lawfully elected as announced by the Electoral Commission and that has been affirmed by the court after a long trial.



“Our position as a party has been that Martin Agyei-Mensah Korsah was duly and lawfully elected and the court has reaffirmed it and we are grateful to everybody including our lawyers led by Gary Nimako for all your efforts during this period”.

He accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of engaging in needless propaganda about the Techiman South Parliamentary election but that propaganda has been exposed by the court.



“The NDC was just peddling needless propaganda to their supporters but the court has spoken and their propaganda has been exposed”.



The Wenchi High Court on November 30, 2022, threw out the petition against the Techiman South parliamentary election filed by the National Democratic Congress.



The election petition was challenging the election of Martin Agyei-Mensah Korsah as the lawfully elected candidate for the Techiman South Constituency.