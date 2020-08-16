General News

NDC’s request for independent audit baseless – EC

Dr Serebour Quaicoe, Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission of Ghana

The request by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for an independent audit of the newly compiled voter register has no legal basis, the Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) has said.

Dr Serebour Quaicoe says no law supports the demand.



Speaking on The Key Points on TV3/3FM on Saturday, August 15, Dr Quaicoe said all the figures, his outfit has always insisted, are provisional and yet to be transferred into its database.



His comments come after the NDC demanded an independent audit into the new register following claims by the Chair of the Commission, Jean Mensa, that minors and foreigners have found their way into the register.



“The Commission is mindful of the infiltration of foreigners at a number of our registration centres,” Mrs Mensa said in mid-week.



“Additionally, we are aware that a number of minors have found their way into the register. We are confident that the challenge processes initiated at all districts throughout the country will unearth these illegal persons and rid the register of those who do not qualify to be thereon.”

But NDC’s Director of Elections Elvis Afriyie Ankrah in a follow-up press conference on Thursday, August 13 said the EC should allow an independent auditing firm to conduct the deletion of names, if necessary.



“[The] details of all the people who have engaged in multiple registrations including their photographs, identification numbers and their polling stations should be made available to the political parties.



“This is because we do not want their so-called duplication exercise to be used as an excuse to delete the names of persons who belong to certain ethnic groups because we [NDC] will be watching with eagle eyes,” Mr Afriyie Ankrah served notice.



But Dr Quaicoe said all agents of the political parties were provided end-of-day reports during the 38-day exercise.



He, therefore, said the political parties would even have a fair idea of the total number that has been registered.

“The only difference is those who registered at the district and that will be added too, so if they put their reports together they will get the figure.”



For him, the call for an independent audit “has no legal basis”.



“There is no law that supports whatever he is calling for.”

