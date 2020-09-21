NDC’s socialist identity intact – Yamoah Ponko

Former MCE of Ejisu Juaben Municipality, Afrifa Yamoah Ponko

Former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ejisu Juaben Municipality, Afrifa Yamoah Ponko, has said the socialist identity of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has not been destroyed.

He said that identity remains intact following the number of social interventions and other socialist projects that were initiated when the NDC was in office.



Those records of the party, he said, are unmatched.



He told TV3 in an interview on the occasion of the birthday celebration of Ghana’s first president Dr Kwame Nkrumah on Monday September 20 that governments of the NDC have provided social amenities aimed at assisting all Ghanaians irrespective of their status in the country.

“When it comes to the provision of social amenities to the people, the NDC is second to none,” he said.



He added “Provision of social amenities, schools, hospitals, roads, infrastructure nobody can match the records of the NDC.”

