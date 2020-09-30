NDC's suit against EC an 'exercise in futility' - Kweku Baako

Renowned journalist, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, has described as 'an exercise in futility' NDC's plan to stop the Electoral Commission from registering voters on Thursday, 1st October 2020.

The EC intends to embark on another registration exercise for Ghanaians who were not able to do so.



In a statement, the EC said this is to “give the opportunity to those who have attained the age of Eighteen (18) and Citizens who for one reason or the other were not able to register in the just ended Registration Exercise”.



The one-day exercise is expected to take place in all district offices of the commission throughout the country.



The registration will start from 7 am to 6 pm.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who is against this move, is in court seeking “a declaration that the EC cannot proceed to reopen and /or conduct the voters registration exercise slated for Thursday 1st October 2020 without first publishing in the Gazette, twenty-one (21) days’ notice of this voters registration to the political parties and the general public.”



However, Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, who was contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' said "after looking inside the crystal ball, this is going to be an exercise in futility".



Listen to him in the video below



