NDC sacks its regional women organiser who declared love for Alan Kyerematen

The party sacked her because she openly declared support for Alan Kyerematen

The Kumawu office of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has sacked its Women’s Organiser, Akua Afriyie, for openly declaring her support for one of the candidates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer race, Alan Kyerematen.

According to a 3news.com report, the sack was informed by a video in which she declared her admiration for the opposition candidate.



The said video, which she made during the period of the Kumawu by-election, is said to have gone viral, catching the attention of the leadership of her constituency.



In the video, Akua Afriyie was heard stating that even though she was a member of the NDC, should the NPP present Alan Kyerematen as its candidate, she would vote for him in the 2024 general elections.



She also added that Alan, who is a former Minister of Trade and Industry, had the vision that could save Ghana from its current hardships and also inspire the youth to greatness.



But this action of hers has seen her out of the party, as she declares that she is now a floating voter with a strong liking for Alan Kyerematen.

This follows a dismissal letter served her, the report said.



“I am currently not a member of the NDC or a member of the NPP but l am a strong supporter of Mr. Kyerematen,” she said, the report added.



Still pursuing her admiration for the former minister, Akua has also indicated that should he be denied the chance to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2024 general elections, she would stay clear of the polls.







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:











AE/WA