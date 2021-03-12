NDC security man assaults Class Media Group reporter at party Headquarters

Asonaba Kwadwo Nomafo Duku was assaulted by a security man at the NDC headquarters

A radio and TV presenter with the Class Media Group (CMG), Asonaba Kwadwo Nomafo Duku, has been punched and battered by a security man at the headquarters of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The incident occurred on Thursday, shortly after the Supreme Court delivered its judgment on the election petition.



Asonabo was at the premises of the NDC’s headquarters to gauge the mood after the judgment.



While videoing and filing a report within the premises of the party’s headquarters, a security man lunged at him aggressively, asking: “Why are you videoing?”



“Give me the phone



one, I’ll smash your phone, I’ll punch you”, the marauding security detail charged at Asonaba and struggled with him for his phone and other gear.

Asonaba told Nana Yaw Adwenpa on CTV’s Anopa Dwabre Mu show on Friday, 5 March 2021 that the security man punched him indiscriminately without provocation and seized his phone for almost an hour until the intervention of some of the leaders of the party.



Asonabo, who has covered several events at the NDC headquarters in the past, including the 7 December 2020 elections and related political activities, said he woke up on Friday morning with body pains and blood oozing from his ear.



Meanwhile, the leadership of the NDC has apologised to Asonaba and the management of CTV over the incident, saying the security man has expressed remorse for what he did.



Asonaba, however, said he has not received any apology from his assailant.