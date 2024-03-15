NDC serial callers resume work after meeting with Ashie Moore

File photo

After weeks of silence, serial callers aligned with the main opposition, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), have returned to radio programmes to advocate for the party's vision ahead of the upcoming general elections.

Their hiatus was prompted by concerns over welfare issues and a desire to engage with the party's flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.



Last week, these serial callers abstained from participating in morning shows, aiming to emphasize their demand for improved welfare conditions to the party leadership.



However, they resumed their calls on various political shows today.

Addressing the matter on Accra-based Neat FM on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, Mr. Emmanuel Ashie Moore, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC, assured that the welfare issues would be addressed.



The spokesperson for the Serial Callers conveyed in a text message sent to the show's host on Thursday, March 14, 2024, that they had reached a fruitful resolution with Mr. Emmanuel Ashie Moore, leading to their decision to resume calling into political shows.