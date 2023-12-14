NDC should forget about Amasaman’s seat because I will be retained – MP

Akwasi Owusu Afrifa-Mensa is the MP for Amasaman Constituency

The Member of Parliament for the Amasaman Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Akwasi Owusu Afrifa-Mensa, has asked the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to forget about winning the seat in the 2024 parliamentary election.

The lawmaker says he has demonstrated leadership and commitment and represented the interests of his constituents, and come December 7, 2024, they will vote for him.



Akwasi Owusu Afrifa-Mensa, speaking in an interview with Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, said the seat will remain a seat for the governing NPP.



The accountant said when he first contested the 2020 parliamentary election, his party officials from the national to the grassroots level had no hope he could win.



However, since he emerged as the MP, he has demonstrated that he is not only capable but diligent, credible, and, above all, a man who can be trusted.



He noted that he would emerge as the parliamentary candidate for the party in January.

According to him, he was not scared of anyone who had expressed interest in contesting with him.



He said anyone who has expressed interest in contesting is welcome, so long as the person meets the criteria and follows the rules and guidelines of the party.



Akwasi Owusu Afrifa-Mensa maintained that, as a Christian and a Presbyterian, he remains optimistic about victory in 2024.



Meanwhile, he has commended the Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Divine Agorhu, of the NPP, saying he was the only one who believed that he would emerge as the MP for Amasaman Constituency.



“At that time, nobody had the confidence that I would win. He supported me and was optimistic I would win. So far, as the MP, I have told my NDC friends that I will win the seat for my party again. If I am elected the parliamentary candidate by my party, I will retain the seat in 2024, he said.