NDC spoke too early on ministerial nominees – Draman

Parliament House, Ghana

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) should have been patient and heard from the ministerial nominees at vetting before passing judgement on them, the Executive Director of the African Centre for Parliamentary Affairs has said.

Dr Rasheed Draman said the NDC had taken a stance on some of the ministerial nominees way before they faced the Appointments Committee of Parliament.



He, therefore, insinuated that the outcome of the vetting – the approval of all the nominees – came as disappointing to the party’s supporters.



Dr Draman made these observations on The Keypoints on TV3/3FM on Saturday, April 3.



It follows the seeming crisis that has hit the leadership of the NDC caucus in Parliament following the approval of all the ministerial nominees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The result of the vetting has led to wranglings within the party with North Tongu Member of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa resigning from the Committee.

According to Dr Draman, “it is too early to pass judgement on the NDC” as there are more years to go for the current Parliament, noting that the election of Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin should not be lost on the party’s supporters.



“I think there are so many contradictions here that need to be dealt with but for me to pass judgement on the NDC, I think, will be too early,” he stated, advising the so-called footsoldiers of the party to be patient with their parliamentarians.



Also, on the programme was the Greater Accra Region Chairman of the NDC, Joseph Kobina Ade Coker, who insisted that the party’s MPs must at all times vote on the lines of the party’s position.



He claimed that the party was clear on its decision on some of the nominees but it turned out that they were sailed through.



He disclosed that “in future, your voting record in Parliament can be pulled out. If you go to the US, there is nothing like consensus.”